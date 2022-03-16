PAGASA declares start of dry season

Tourists flock to the White Beach in Boracay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — The dry season in the Philippines has started, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the Northeast Monsoon season, commonly known as Amihan, has ended, signifying the start of warmer conditions.

"The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption," it said in a statement.

PAGASA said easterly winds are now prevailing over most parts of the country, as a result of the advancing high pressure area over the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

"Day-to-day rainfall distribution across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms," the agency said.

The highest temperatures and heat indexes are usually recorded in the middle of the dry season.

During last year's dry season, the highest heat index was recorded in Dagupan City, Pangasinan on May 12. That day, the heat index—or what the temperature feels like to the human body—reached 52°C.

The Department of Health previously warned that hotter days may result to heat stroke, the most severe form of heat illness when the body overheats and cannot cool down

It advised the public to stay indoors and drink lots of fluids, but avoid "diuretics" such as tea, coffee, and soda and alcohol.

Since diuretics increase urine production, too much consumption of these drinks may result to dehydration of both body fluids and electrolytes, it said.

