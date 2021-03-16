FDA issues warning vs Ever Bilena lip and cheek tint over 'microbial contamination'

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued a public health warning against a product from local cosmetic company Ever Bilena.

In an advisory, FDA warned the public from purchasing and using Ever Bilena Lip and Cheek Stain Night Berry after it was found to contain microbial contaminants.

However, Ever Bilena said that all their products are FDA-compliant.

"We would like to inform everyone that all of our products go through quality control before they are go signaled for distribution to the market. Each Ever Bilena product is subjected to microbial testing prior to release to trade," the company said in a statement.

The company also said it will check samples in its head office to validate FDA's claims for a specific batch of its Lip and Cheek Stain.

"We are also in coordination with FDA to submit our CAPA (corrective and preventive action). Our customers safety is our utmost priority," Denice Sy-Munez, chief sales and marketing officer of Ever Bilena, also said.