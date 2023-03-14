Dumalo si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa paglulunsad ng ikalawang edisyon ng librong "Night Owl: A Nation Builder's Manual" na tungkol sa mga nagawang infrastructure project sa ilalim ng Build, Build, Build program ng kanyang administrasyon.

Kasama ng dating pangulo ang partner na si Honeylet Avanceña at si Senator Bong Go sa paglulunsad ng libro na isinagawa sa Manila Hotel.

Sinalubong din si Duterte ni Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairman at dating Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, Sen. Francis Tolentino, dating National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, at dating Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Dumating din si Senator Mark Villar na nagsilbing Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary noong Duterte Administration at ina nito na si Senator Cynthia Villar.

Ayon sa sumulat ng libro na si dating Build, Build, Build Committee Chair at ngayon ay Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, tampok dito ang detalyadong mga nagawa ng Duterte administration na infrastructure projects sa buong bansa.

"It records the accomplishments of the Build Build Build mantra during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. We were able to create 29,000 kilometers of roads, 5,950 bridges at least before we resigned from our respective positions and we wanted to make sure that the narrative is there and backed by statistics and we give credit to the 6.5 million Filipinos who actually worked to accomplish this project," ani Lamentillo.

Ibinahagi ni Duterte ang mga naging paalala sa pagsisimula ng Build, Build, Build program.

"Sabi ko hatiin niyo lang lahat iyan, makatikim lahat ng regions, the whole country will benefit from the infrastructure fund," aniya.

"I never really bothered to ask for a man to man report but nakita ko, as I was going around the country as then president to look after the welfare. Nakikita ko iyong progress nila and I knew in my heart, pati dito sa Manila nakikita ko, that somehow I will go out of the presidency with a little pride na may nagawa ako para sa bayan," dagdag ng dating pangulo.

Nagpasalamat naman si Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo kay Duterte dahil isa sa mga naging proyekto nito ang Clark International Airport.

"I want to congratulate President Duterte and his key men and I'm happy to say that I was also a part of the Duterte Aadministration because I was Presidential Adviser for Clark programs and projects so some of the infrastructure that we are now talking about were there in Clark specially the international airport in Clark," aniya.

"It's been the honor of my life to serve in your administration and thank you, Sir for believing in a young 38 year old appointee," pasasalamat naman ni Senator Mark Villar sa dating pangulo.