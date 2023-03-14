Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao/Mike Alquinto, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as chairmen of the peace and order councils in their regions, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The Presidential Communications Office said Duterte and Magalong were among those who will lead the interior department's Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in the Davao and Cordillera Administrative Region, respectively.

Marcos also picked San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora as the RPOC chairperson in Metro Manila, based on the announcement released by the Palace. Metro Manila police chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo and Alexei Musñgi will serve as the regional council's vice chairmen.

Meanwhile, former police chief and Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane was appointed as chairperson of the RPOC in Central Luzon.

A 2015 memorandum circular from the interior department tasks RPOCs to create a 3-year peace and order plan to be included in the comprehensive development plan, and open discussions on major issues affecting peace, order, and public safety.

They are also tasked to recommend measures that will promote peace and public safety in their jurisdictions, and form a special action committee to address peace and order matters "in case of emergencies."

Leaders of the regional peace and order councils can "recommend sanctions against local chief executives who are giving material and political support to the insurgents," the memorandum added.

Other peace council leaders appointed by Marcos include the following.

Raphaelle Veronica A. Ortega-David - Chairperson, Region I

John C. Chua - Vice Chairperson, Region I

Carlos M. Padilla, Chairperson, Region II

Percival A. Rumbaoa, Vice Chairperson, Region II

Audrey L. Pasia, Vice Chairperson, Region II and CAR

Andrew D. Costelo, Vice Chairperson, Region I and III

Cesar R. Pasiwen, Vice Chairperson, Region III

Angelina D.L. Tan, Chairperson, Region IV-A

Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Vice Chairperson, Region IV-A

Roberto S. Capulong, Vice Chairperson, Region IV-A and Mimaropa

Jose Edwin B. Hamor, Chairperson, Region V

Adonis R. Bajao, Vice Chairperson, Region V

Rudolph B. Dimas, Vice Chairperson, Region V

Eugenio Jose B. Lacson, Chairperson, Region VI

Leo M. Francisco, Vice Chairperson, Region VI

Benedict M. Arevalo, Vice Chairperson, Region VI and VII

Jerry Bearis, Vice Chairperson, Region VII

Alfred S. Romualdez, Chairperson, Region VIII

Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, Vice Chairperson, Region VIII

Carmilo Z. Ligayo, Vice Chairperson, Region VIII

Dulce Ann K. Hofer, Chairperson Region IX

Neil B. Alinsañgan, Vice Chairperson, Region IX

Antonio G. Nafarrete, Vice Chairperson, Region IX

Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo, Chairperson, Region X

Lawrence B. Coop, Vice Chairperson, Region X

Wilbur C. Mamawag, Vice Chairperson, Region X and XIII

Benjamin H. Silo Jr., Vice Chairperson, Region XI

Jose Eriel M. Niembra, Vice Chairperson, Region XI

Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., Chairperson, Region XII

Jimilil L. Macaraeg, Vice Chairperson, Region XII

Alex S. Riller, Vice Chairperson, Region XII

Alexander T. Pimentel, Chairperson, Region XIII

Pablo G. Labra II, Vice Chairperson, Region XIII

Ahod B. Ebrahim, Chairperson BARMM

John G. Guyguyon, Vice Chairperson, BARMM

Eduardo B. Gadiano, Chairperson, Mimaropa

Sidney S. Hernia, Vice Chairperson, Mimaropa

Mafelino A. Bazar, Vice Chairperson, CAR

Meanwhile, Victor Oliveros was appointed member of the Sannguniang Panlungsod of Puerto Princesa City, while Raul F. Marcelo was named as the member, representing the Business and Investment Sectors of the Board of Directors of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO