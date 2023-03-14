MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as chairmen of the peace and order councils in their regions, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
The Presidential Communications Office said Duterte and Magalong were among those who will lead the interior department's Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in the Davao and Cordillera Administrative Region, respectively.
Marcos also picked San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora as the RPOC chairperson in Metro Manila, based on the announcement released by the Palace. Metro Manila police chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo and Alexei Musñgi will serve as the regional council's vice chairmen.
Meanwhile, former police chief and Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane was appointed as chairperson of the RPOC in Central Luzon.
A 2015 memorandum circular from the interior department tasks RPOCs to create a 3-year peace and order plan to be included in the comprehensive development plan, and open discussions on major issues affecting peace, order, and public safety.
They are also tasked to recommend measures that will promote peace and public safety in their jurisdictions, and form a special action committee to address peace and order matters "in case of emergencies."
Leaders of the regional peace and order councils can "recommend sanctions against local chief executives who are giving material and political support to the insurgents," the memorandum added.
Other peace council leaders appointed by Marcos include the following.
- Raphaelle Veronica A. Ortega-David - Chairperson, Region I
- John C. Chua - Vice Chairperson, Region I
- Carlos M. Padilla, Chairperson, Region II
- Percival A. Rumbaoa, Vice Chairperson, Region II
- Audrey L. Pasia, Vice Chairperson, Region II and CAR
- Andrew D. Costelo, Vice Chairperson, Region I and III
- Cesar R. Pasiwen, Vice Chairperson, Region III
- Angelina D.L. Tan, Chairperson, Region IV-A
- Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Vice Chairperson, Region IV-A
- Roberto S. Capulong, Vice Chairperson, Region IV-A and Mimaropa
- Jose Edwin B. Hamor, Chairperson, Region V
- Adonis R. Bajao, Vice Chairperson, Region V
- Rudolph B. Dimas, Vice Chairperson, Region V
- Eugenio Jose B. Lacson, Chairperson, Region VI
- Leo M. Francisco, Vice Chairperson, Region VI
- Benedict M. Arevalo, Vice Chairperson, Region VI and VII
- Jerry Bearis, Vice Chairperson, Region VII
- Alfred S. Romualdez, Chairperson, Region VIII
- Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, Vice Chairperson, Region VIII
- Carmilo Z. Ligayo, Vice Chairperson, Region VIII
- Dulce Ann K. Hofer, Chairperson Region IX
- Neil B. Alinsañgan, Vice Chairperson, Region IX
- Antonio G. Nafarrete, Vice Chairperson, Region IX
- Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo, Chairperson, Region X
- Lawrence B. Coop, Vice Chairperson, Region X
- Wilbur C. Mamawag, Vice Chairperson, Region X and XIII
- Benjamin H. Silo Jr., Vice Chairperson, Region XI
- Jose Eriel M. Niembra, Vice Chairperson, Region XI
- Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., Chairperson, Region XII
- Jimilil L. Macaraeg, Vice Chairperson, Region XII
- Alex S. Riller, Vice Chairperson, Region XII
- Alexander T. Pimentel, Chairperson, Region XIII
- Pablo G. Labra II, Vice Chairperson, Region XIII
- Ahod B. Ebrahim, Chairperson BARMM
- John G. Guyguyon, Vice Chairperson, BARMM
- Eduardo B. Gadiano, Chairperson, Mimaropa
- Sidney S. Hernia, Vice Chairperson, Mimaropa
- Mafelino A. Bazar, Vice Chairperson, CAR
Meanwhile, Victor Oliveros was appointed member of the Sannguniang Panlungsod of Puerto Princesa City, while Raul F. Marcelo was named as the member, representing the Business and Investment Sectors of the Board of Directors of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.
— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
