Robredo supporters' mural painted over in Las Piñas amid Marcos Jr. caravan

MANILA - As presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. held a motorcade in Las Piñas City on Sunday afternoon, tension ensued at a private lot in Barangay Pulanglupa Uno after men painted over a mural made by supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

WATCH: Men wearing orange caps or shirts roll white paint over a mural painted by youth volunteers of VP Leni Robredo in Las Piñas along C5 Extension, hours before the grand rally for Bongbong Marcos & Sara Duterte in the same barangay.



📹:Las Piñeros for Leni pic.twitter.com/0s1uMFuIcj — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 13, 2022

A live video shared by the group Las Piñeros for Leni showed several men using rollers to paint white over a stretch of wall already painted pink with slogans of the Robredo campaign and the vice president’s image.

The incident happened at 1 p.m., 2 hours before Bongbong Marcos’s UniTeam started a caravan that ended at The Tent, which is in the same barangay.

The wall and the lot face Fruto Santos Avenue near the corner of the C5 Road extension.

The youth volunteers said they had permission from the owner of the private lot to paint the mural Saturday night.



They stopped painting before lunch Sunday to avoid any confrontation with Marcos Jr. supporters during the caravan.



📸:Las Piñeros for Leni pic.twitter.com/CtvbllPKHp — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 13, 2022

Paul Lemque, one of the group’s volunteers, said they had been painting the mural since Saturday night in anticipation of the Marcos’s campaign in Las Piñas.

He said they stopped painting at lunch time to avoid a possible confrontation with Marcos supporters, but were surprised to find the wall being painted over in the afternoon.

The group added they had been given permission to paint by the owner of the private lot, which had pink ribbons and Robredo posters on its fence.

“It’s very disheartening at nakakapanggigil especially the very act na ginawa nila ‘yon ay trespassing, it’s against our law,” Lemque told ABS-CBN News.

“The mural painting is innocent, wala naman siyang ini-instigate na something. Wala siyang hate speech.”

According to the group, many of whom were youth and teenagers, the men returned later to paint another layer of white.

"It’s very disheartening at nakakapanggigil," said Robredo youth volunteer Paul Lemque, who was among those who painted the Robredo mural.



“The mural painting is innocent.”



His group is discussing taking legal action, but said they will still finish the mural. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/XooamaOTZ2 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 13, 2022

Some of the men seen painting over the mural wore orange caps or shirts printed with the name and face of UniTeam senatorial candidate Mark Villar.

“Hindi ko ho alam,” one of them responded after being asked why they painted over the wall.

Mark Villar, a former public works secretary, was also the previous congressional representative of Las Piñas.

His camp has yet to reply to ABS-CBN News’s queries on the issue.

The Robredo volunteers are mulling possible legal action after the incident.

They also plan to redo and finish their mural.

“‘Yong aming proyekto para ipakita ang aming pagsuporta at paglaban ay hinding-hindi matitinag, hinding-hindi mapipigil ng kahit anong pintura at kahit anong uri ng pandarahas. Lalaban pa rin at titindig kami hanggang sa dulo,” Lemque said.

