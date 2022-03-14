PNP to submit progress report on missing sabungeros

MANILA — The Philippine National Police said Monday it would brief Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on its investigation into missing sabungeros.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said he has tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to deliver the report.

"We will do a briefing for the Secretary today and we will comply with the given timeframe by the Executive Secretary. We will give it first to the command line," he said.

Carlos said police investigators were probing deeper into the matter.

"Meron kaming update. Ayaw ko na lang pangunahan. Ibigay ko na kay Ely (CIDG Director Major Gen. Eliseo Cruz) kasi we are required to give the update to the Secretary and then comply with the 30 days. Ibibigay namin 'yung PR, ilalabas namin 'yung PR," he said.

The Palace has ordered law enforcers to thoroughly investigate the cases of missing sabungeros in the country.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation was also tasked to look into e-sabong operators and whether they violated security and surveillance requirements for not installing CCTV cameras.

This, after scores of sabungeros have gone missing as online cockfights grew in popularity.

