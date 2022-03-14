Ukrainian firefighters work inside a damaged building in the aftermath of a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, has witnessed repeated air strikes from Russian forces. Stanislav Kozliuk, EPA-EFE



MANILA — The Philippines has imposed a total ban on the deployment of its workers to Ukraine as the country battles Russian invaders, a government official said on Monday.

Manila's foreign affairs department last week raised Alert Level 4 over Ukraine and ordered the repatriation of Filipinos, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) chief Bernard Olalia said.

He added this prompted the POEA governing board to issue a resolution last Wednesday banning the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Ukraine.



"Wala pang papayagang umalis at magtatrabaho pupunta ng bansang Ukraine," Olalia said in a televised public briefing.

(No one will be allowed to leave for and work in Ukraine.)

"Hangga’t may kaguluhan, mananatili po ang Alert Level 4 diyan. Kaya kung magtatagal po iyong kaguluhan diyan, magtatagal din po iyong ating alert at ganoon din po iyong deployment ban sa Ukraine," added the official.

(Until there's conflict, Alert Level 4 will remain. The alert level will stay as long as the conflict rages, and the same goes for our deployment ban on Ukraine.)

Prior to the total deployment ban, the Philippines allowed only returning workers to head to Ukraine. Only 12 OFWs were deployed to Ukraine in 2019, 4 the next year, and none in 2021, Olalia said.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on urban areas in Ukraine more than 2 weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the country on Feb. 24.

Russia says it does not target civilians, but Ukraine has reported hundreds of deaths of non-combatants.

The UN estimates almost 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, most of them to Poland, which is struggling to provide for the arrivals.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse