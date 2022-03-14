Pacquiao laughs off 'zero' NCR support in Pulse Asia survey

MANILA — Senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday continued his presidential campaign, courting the support of village officials from Eastern Visayas.

Facing the 'Liga ng Barangay' 3rd National Assembly for the third time, but with his fellow "Warays," the PROMDI standard bearer again brought up his so-called "HEALTH for the Nation Program," which stands for Housing, Employment, Agriculture, Livelihood, Transportation and Health.

Pacquiao also underlined his vow to imprison all corrupt government officials should he become the next president.

"Ang dami talaga sa national ng corrupt. Nakikita ko ang imahe sa bansa natin walang pupuntahan dahil sa korapsyon," he told his audience.

"Kaya yun ang gusto ko, makita ang mga kawatan na magsama-sama sa kulungan. Matagal ko nang inaasam na kinabukasan ng bawat pamilya."

PROMDI standard bearer, Sen @MannyPacquiao insists, survey firms must also ask those who belong to "class D and E" pic.twitter.com/PL1nW5U25z — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 14, 2022

The remark elicited some applause from his audience, but still more lively compared to the reaction that he received from the Calabarzon crowd last Friday.

Eastern Visayas represents around 3,166,262 voters, coming from Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar (Western Samar), and Southern Leyte.

Pacquiao's mother Dionesia hails from Samar, while the senator's father Rosalio came from Cebu.

Pulse Asia's February survey noted Pacquiao's electoral rating in the Visayas was 16 percent, followed by Mindanao with 15 percent, and three percent in Balance Luzon.

Pacquiao was at the tail-end of the survey, with 8 percent as overall rating, and notably, with "zero" supporting respondent from the National Capital Region.

Pacquiao also had 8 percent support from "Class D" and 16 percent from "Class E sector of society.

He merely laughed off the survey results.

"Zero grabe. Sino kaya maniwala dun? Baka mayayaman lang tinanong nila. Baka hindi nila tinanong yung mahihirap," Pacquiao said.

"For the longest time naman. Dalawang dekada na ang lumipas, hindi naman nasusuod ang survey. Kahit i-zero pa nila ako, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao ... hindi pa rin ako matitinag. Eh ano yan eh, mind conditioning sa taumbayan," he said.

Pacquiao said he will just continue with his campaign activities and will directly talk to those who really need government assistance.

"Bilang ko 'yung mga supporters ko sa pangangampanya namin, nitong machinery namin. At makikita na lang nila yung resulta pagdating ng eleksyon," he said.

Bienvenido Cagsawa, chairman of Barangay Enriqueta in Lavazares, Northern Leyte, said voters should hear every candidate's platform instead of looking at the surveys.

"Hindi naman lahat ng survey totoo 'yan," he said. "Para sa akin hindi ako naa-ano ng survey ... katulad sa probinsya namin, kailangan totoong presidente na kailangan marunong tumingin sa mahihirap."

