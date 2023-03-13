MANILA — House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said Monday he has yet to hear from embattled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves after he urged the latter to return to the Philippines and face allegations of his involvement in the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The House chief reiterated his advice, adding that Teves' stay outside the country is already unauthorized after the clearance for his travel to the US lapsed.

"I have yet to receive any communication from Cong. Arnie since I appealed to him to return home. I expect Cong. Arnie to heed my appeal and report for work as soon as possible. His stay outside the country is no longer authorized by the House of Representatives," Romualdez said.

Romualdez also explained that Teves would be secure should he come back.

"Nagsalita na ang mga opisyal ng PNP (police officials have spoken). They are willing to provide security to protect him from bodily harm. All Cong Arnie needs to do is make the appropriate request. Our law enforcers cannot extend this protection outside the Philippines," Romualdez added.

Teves last week said he received information that he would be pinned down for Degamo's assassination. He said he and his clan had nothing to do with the killing.

The lawmaker's brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was unseated by Degamo after the Supreme Court declared him last month the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) last week filed murder complaints against Rep. Teves and several others for the death of three people in 2019.

