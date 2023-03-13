DSWD opens field site for cash aid in QC Circle

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday opened a new field site for cash aid applications.

LOOK: People needing financial assistance line up inside the QCX Museum to apply for DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).



Today is their first day on their temporary field site inside Quezon Memorial Circle. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/IyU7Z17Slj — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) March 13, 2023

The new site for applying for Assistance on Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) in the QCX Museum inside the Quezon Memorial Circle started operations on March 13.



People needing educational, medical, and funeral assistance may line up here from 5 a.m to 3 p.m.

The QCX site will be manned by social workers who will screen applicants for the cash aid. The submission of documents, initial screening, and scheduling will be done here.

Applicants Rogelio Tusi and Jovita Mortiz said the process on the first day has been orderly, so far.

"Malaking tulong po pareho kaming kasi maysakit ng asawa ko," Mortiz said.

"Maayos naman yung pila," Tusi added.

This is part of their long term goal of zero lane policy, where there will be no long lines and everyone will be served.

Those qualified will receive schedules for releases of their payout.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said they will be building more satellite offices across Metro Manila to make the agency more accessible.

He also thanked the QC LGU for providing a safe venue for cash aid applicants.

