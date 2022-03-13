Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Sunday denied that a campaign rally for Vice President Leni Robredo at the city hall quadrangle would push through later this month, saying the area is "not open for any political rally."

Sotto gave the statement in response to one of the campaign posters of Robredo's so-called "Payanig sa Pasig" which has gone viral since last week.

“Not true. Pasig City Hall premises, including quadrangle, are NOT open for any political rally," Sotto said in a tweet.

"Kahit mayor ang mag-apply, di bibigyan ng permit.”

(A permit will not be given even if it's the mayor who's applying.)

Sotto said campaign organizers have been advised to hold their events in plazas or open streets.

“We told those applying for a permit, try the plazas/open streets. They are the biggest spaces available, and open to all candidates," the mayor said.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Office of the Vice President for comment, but they have yet to respond.

In December 2021, Pasig City issued its own memorandum prohibiting the "display or posting of posters, tarpaulins, ribbons, and other related materials for political campaign... unless expressly allowed by the city government."

Earlier this month, city councilor candidate Simon Romulo Tantoco - nephew of Sotto's mentor Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo - was reprimanded after several of his tarpaulins were posted inside the city hall.

"When my staff found out that Simon had tarps in the 7th floor, they were removed right away and he was reprimanded," Sotto told ABS-CBN News Digital in an earlier message.

Sotto - who is vying for re-election - has been conducting caucuses in communities with his "Giting ng Pasig" slate, but the mayor earlier said his tarpaulins and posters would only be posted when the local campaign period begins on March 25.

