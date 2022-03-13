Comelec officials and Vote Pilipinas representatives grace the memorandum of agreement signing on the staging of Pilipinas Debates for the 2022 national elections at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on March 7, 2022/File

MANILA — Six presidential aspirants in the May elections have so far given their "written commitment" to participate in the upcoming debates organized by the Commission on Elections, the poll body's spokesman said Sunday.

According to James Jimenez, the following, as of 1:25 p.m. Sunday, have sent their written commitment to join the "PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point":

1. Ernesto Abella

2. Leody De Guzman

3. Isko Moreno Domagoso

4. Norberto Gonzales

5. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson

6. Manny Pacquiao

Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor and Leni Robredo have yet to provide a written commitment but have verbally pledged to attend the events, Jimenez said on Twitter.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has no written and verbal commitment, nor has he refused as well, according to the Comelec spokesman.

Marcos has been criticized for skipping some forums for candidates since the official campaign period opened last Feb. 8.

In a quote-tweet responding to Jimenez's post, Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez stressed that she "will be there for the Comelec debates."

In the last meeting called by Comelec, we already confirmed the participation of VP Leni in ALL of the Comelec debates, starting with the one on March 19. The formal written commitment will be submitted shortly. But to be clear: VP Leni WILL BE THERE for the Comelec debates. https://t.co/rZWn75iLwW — Barry Gutierrez (@barrygutierrez3) March 13, 2022

He added that the written commitment "will be submitted shortly" to the poll body.

The first presidential debate is scheduled on March 19, to be followed on April 3 and April 24.

Comelec officials earlier said candidates who skip their presidential and vice presidential debates will be disallowed from using the poll body's official e-rally channels for the rest of the campaign period.

