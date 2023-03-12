Filipino-American shot, killed by husband in Daly City

Frances Kendra Lucero. Screen grab from Go Fund Me.

A 27-year-old Filipina was shot and killed by her husband outside their Daly City home on March 6.

According to a report from the Daly City Police, Frances Kendra Lucero was shot in front of her two kids, allegedly after an argument and as she ran towards their house near the Westlake Shopping Center around 7:30 p.m.

Local media reports noted police said her husband, Romier Narag, used a 9 millimeter handgun. He has been charged with murder and child endangerment. He is currently booked in the San Mateo jail.

The Lucero family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses as they express their pain and amidst their loss.

In their fundraising appeal, the family said they are “devastated by Frances' unexpected loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Frances the memorial she truly deserves, honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

In two days, they have raised more than $36,000.