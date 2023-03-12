MANILA — A police officer was arrested on Friday after allegedly groping a beauty queen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The arrested officer was a patrolman of the Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Unit (PNP-AVSEU) NCR, the unit's chief PCol. Roderick Campo said.

The officer was nabbed after the beauty queen victim filed a complaint against him for violating Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act, also known as the "Bawal Bastos Law."

Campo said the complainant had arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 from a flight from Caticlan and was waiting for a ride home when the officer allegedly touched her behind.

"Habang nag-aantay ng taxi, may dumaan sa likod niya. Unfortunately it was found out na ito po ay isang member namin," Campo said.

He added the victim requested the assistance of the PNP and asked that the surveillance footage in the area be reviewed.



"Upon viewing of the CCTV, nakita po natin sa na may lapses o may ginawa pong mali yung tao natin kaya he was immediately arrested," he said.

The suspect was allegedly a novice in the police force and is now under custody of the PNP-AVSEU. He declined to comment on the matter.

—Report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News