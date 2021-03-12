Vaccinations done by 2033? Lacson chides slow pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Sen. Panfilo Lacson delivers a manifestation in the Senate plenary on May 11, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he is hoping the Department of Health would speed up its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program, otherwise, the government’s target to inoculate 60-70 percent of its overall population will only be finished by year 2033.



Lacson based his statement on the DOH's recent vaccination statistics update where it reported a total of 114,615 individuals as of March 10.

"If we do not improve on this pace, and let’s all hope we will accelerate, we will finish vaccinating the 70 percent targeted population to achieve herd immunity in 11 years and 8 months or 2033," he said in a statement.

The Philippines can only have a faster inoculation program if the country can secure enough supply of vaccine and have it delivered on time, the senator said.



"Let’s hope na walang gaps ang deliveries para walang hinto, instead – tuloy tuloy ang pagbabakuna," he said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the pace of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program is "not as quick" as the government hoped for.

"The first week, I will admit, the vaccination rate was not as quick as we wanted it, but for obvious reasons. Siyempre nag-uumpisa pa lang (we have just started)," he explained.

Several health workers earlier refused to be inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines due to fears over possible side effects.

The arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines would hopefully increase the number of Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19, Duque said.

"Kung ayaw sa Sinovac, binigyan po natin sila ng right of first refusal, at ‘yung AstraZeneca ibinigay para doon sa mga tumanggi," he said.

(Secondly, there is this option for health workers to choose their vaccines. If they do not want Sinovac, we will give the AstraZeneca doses to them.)

