Willie Ong, Carl Balita defend Isko from 'bad grammar' criticism

CABANATUAN CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko candidates on Friday defended their standard bearer against criticisms that he may be unfit to become president for having a poor grasp of the English language.

There is nothing wrong with Domagoso's grammar, especially given his humble beginnings, Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong said in a press conference.

"I think paninira lang 'yun para lang bumaba yung number niya," he said.

(I think they are just saying that to pull his number down.)

"'Yung effort niya talaga matuto bilang basurero, 'yun 'yung nakakabilib. Talagang inaaral niya," he said.

(His effort to learn, knowing that he used to be a garbage collector, is impressive. He is really trying to learn.)

Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Carl Balita said it was normal for Domagoso to commit mistakes in using English as Filipino is considered as the mayor's mother tongue.

"English comes as a second language to him so I don't think that's an issue," said Balita, who runs several review centers nationwide.

"Minsan sumasablay siya sa plural at singular pero ang mahalaga ano yung laman, ano 'yung content at ano 'yung context," he said.

(He sometimes makes mistakes when it comes to using singular and plural nouns, but what is important is the content and the context.)

Ong said the Manila Mayor - a former garbage collector and tricycle driver - should not be judged for using wrong grammar at times.

"Minsan nag-uusap kami, ginagawa niya speech niya, tinanong niya ano spelling ng 'preempt,'" the cardiologist said.

(We were chatting one time while he was working on his speech, he asked me how to spell "preempt.")

"Sabi ko nag-aaral siya. Talagang gusto niya matuto kasi talagang gusto niya magserve sa inyo," he said.

(He really is studying. He really wants to learn because he wants to serve you.)

Domagoso said he is not offended by these criticisms, adding that he is used to working hard.

"Basta buong buhay ko, wala na akong ginawa kung di pagbutihin ang sarili ko," the presidential candidate said.

(All my life, I have been doing nothing but to improve myself.)

"Hanggang ngayon pinag-aaralan ko 'yung communication skills using foreign language [it] is very challenging," he said.

(Until now, I am still trying to improve my communication skills using foreign langauge. It is very challenging.)

When Domagoso rose to the capital city's mayoralty seat in 2019, he drew attention for using street slangs that went viral.

Meanwhile, Domagoso said campaigning has also been physically challenging for him and his slate.

"Nakakapagod physically kasi yung gusto kong kampaniya wherein what we want is dumiretso sa taongbayan, dumiretso sa tao," Domagoso said.

(It is physically tiring because the campaign I want is a campaign that goes straight to the public, goes straight to the people.)

RELATED VIDEO