'Di costume ang pagiging LGBT': Sara Duterte draws flak

Members of the LGBT community gather inside UP Diliman and carry rainbow flags for the UP Pride March on October 30, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte was criticized Friday over her statement claiming she is part of the LGBT community, with one group saying it was an "opportunistic" move to woo voters.

"Ang pagiging bahagi ng LGBTQIA+ community ay hindi po costume na sinusuot na lang bigla pagdating ng eleksyon: it is a life-long struggle in a world steeped with deep hatred and exclusion of our community" said Bahaghari chairperson Rey Valmores-Salinas in a statement.

In an event Thursday, Duterte spoke before a group of LGBT members wherein she declared she's also part of their community.

She also cited her preference for shorter hairstyles when she wants to "feel like man."

According to Salinas, Duterte's pronouncement was nothing but a "trapo behavior."

"Wag po tayong magpapa-budol. This is nothing more than trapo behavior by a politician seeking votes and sympathy from our community," said Salinas, a transgender woman.

Salinas also brought up alleged "anti-LGBT" acts by Duterte's father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We have not forgotten how Rodrigo Duterte — whose reforms Sara Duterte vows to continue — promised to support the SOGIE Equality Bill and civil unions, only to prioritize anti-people policies... How he denied justice for our transgender sister Jennifer Laude, using her and the release of her killer, US soldier Pemberton, as a bargaining chip for US vaccines," highlighted Salinas.

Duterte is running with presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

The Philippines is set to hold its national and local elections on May 9.