Comelec assures public it will closely watch F2 Logistics

A participant has his finger marked with indelible ink during a mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Commission on Elections on Friday allayed public fears of election anomaly through the delivery of election equipment by F2 Logistics, a firm reportedly owned by Dennis Uy.

This, after a photo of the Davao-based tycoon and presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. made rounds on social media.

"The misgivings about F2 Logistics has been in place long before this photo surfaced and this photo is simply giving new life to that round of speculations," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told ANC's "Rundown".

"Ultimately, what matters is that in the execution of its contract. F2 Logistics will not be without oversight. F2 Logistics will be under the supervision of the Comelec in every step of the way and we will be able to make sure that their performance of their duties is aboveboard," he added.

Uy is also one of President Rodrigo Duterte's top campaign donors in 2016 elections.

Jimenez stressed that the logistics contract with Comelec gave them "very limited responsibilities."

"They will simply deliver paraphernalia and reverse logistics and get it back. They will not be part of the counting process. They will not be part of the process that ends up in election results," he said.

"There will be watchers in every step of the way," he added.

According to a copy of the 32-page deal posted on Comelec's website, F2 Logistics will transport election paraphernalia and store election machines that will be used for the 2022 polls.

Under the deal, the company will transport election equipment, peripherals, forms, supplies and paraphernalia to Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon for P106 million; to Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol for P123 million; to regions in the Visayas for P121 million; and to regions in Mindanao for P186 million.

Uy has yet to admit or deny his alleged ownership of F2, but corporate documents indicate the logistics firm is under his business portfolio.