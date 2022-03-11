MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced Friday that 8,737 elementary teachers and 12,074 secondary teachers passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers held on January 30, 2022.

According to the PRC and BPT, 55.66 percent of the 15,696 examinees passed the examination for elementary teachers, while 53.77 percent of 22,454 examinees made the cut in the examination for secondary teachers.

The examinees who made it to the 10 highest places in the January 2022 LET are the following:

ELEMENTARY

SECONDARY

Jenechielle Sambalod Lopoy of Saint Michael's College of Laguna topped the exam for elementary teachers with a rating of 93.80 percent, while Lanvin Sean Bautista De Los Santos of the National Teacher's College came first in the exam for secondary teachers with a rating of 92.80 percent.

FULL LIST ELEMENTARY

FULL LIST SECONDARY

The PRC said that the dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the January 2022 LET passers will be announced at a later time.