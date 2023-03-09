Sen. Francis Tolentino and Sen. Robin Padilla. Composite/file

MANILA -- The PDP-Laban party identified with former President Rodrigo Duterte has no official stand yet on Charter change, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Tolentino’s statement was in contrast to the earlier claim of his partymate Sen. Robin Padilla that PDP-Laban members in the Chamber have already committed their full support to Charter change.

“Hindi pa nag-uusap. Baka nag-a-ano lang siya (Padilla), nagpo-project,” Tolentino told reporters.

Duterte-led PDP-Laban faction members in the Senate include Senators Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go, Padilla, and Tolentino.

According to Tolentino, they have yet to talk about their stance on Cha-cha.

“Wala. Wala pa. None that I know of,” he added.

Dela Rosa in a separate interview also denied such claim and added that he could even vote against Charter change if people dislike it.

Tolentino, who teaches Constitutional Law in Siliman University in Dumaguete City and University of San Carlos in Cebu, remains mum about his stand on Charter change.

The people should be able to understand the Constitution, and the Charter should be inclusive, the senator said.