House set to approve 'con-con' bill; Zubiri says not a Senate priority

The House of Representatives is expected to approve on third and final reading the bill operationalizing the call for a constitutional convention to amend the 1987 Constitution by next week.

The Senate however does not see it as a priority.

Interviewed at the sidelines of the launching of the E-Congress website, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe listed the implementing bill to Resolution of both Houses No. 6 as one of the remaining priorities of the House before Congress goes on its summer break later this month.

"We still have to pass three measures on third reading, 'yung House Bill 7352 that is the accompanying bill of the RBH6, plus we have rightsizing and another one is the income reclassification of LGU's," Dalipe said.

All three bills were approved on 2nd reading this week, paving the way for the House to vote on final approval next week.

The House approved RBH 6 on final reading last Monday. Under the Constitution, 2/3 of the House and 2/3 of the Senate will have to vote separately to call for a convention.

Dalipe said those are the only remaining priority measures on the to-do list of the lower House.

"So far 'yun na lang 'yung tatlo we were able to pass it already. The others in the LEDAC, (Legislative Development Advisory Council) we were able to pass it already this week and last week so we only have three more remaining," Dalipe said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, however, came up with a different list of priorities during a media interview in the same event.

Zubiri said charter change is not a priority of the Senate.

"It's not the priority of the president, it's also not our priority. Binabatikos na nga kami 'di namin natatapos 'yung aming legislative agenda tapos charter change pa pagusapan. 'Pag usapang charter change, aabot ng taon taon 'yan so ang debate napakatindi napakadivisive na issue ang mangyayari diyan baka 'di natin mapigilan na biglang may political amendments na ipapasok pagtanggal ng term limits, 'pag extension ng mga terms syempre magagalit ang taumbayan diyan," Zubiri said.

Zubiri said they have eight commitments to the LEDAC before Congress adjourns its first regular session "sine die" in June and he expects the bill on the revival of the salt industry to be passed in the Senate this month.

He said they will also pass 3 bills that already got the nod of the House—the bills creating the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Virology Institute of the Philippines and the Medical Reserve Corps.