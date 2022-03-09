

MANILA — Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running-mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III met with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto for a courtesy call on Wednesday, as the tandem campaigned in the local chief executive's bailiwick.

Mayor Sotto, who earlier said he preferred not to meddle with national politics, met with the Lacson-Sotto tandem for about an hour, along with senatorial candidate Gringo Honasan and their staff.

The Mayor's father, actor Vic Sotto, and Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo were also present during the meeting at the city hall.

When asked if the meeting with Lacson and his uncle was indicative of a political endorsement, Mayor Sotto told ABS-CBN News Digital: "Hindi. Nag-promise ako e."

(No. I promised.)

Pasig City Mayor @VicoSotto says no #Halalan2022 endorsement was made during his hour-long meeting with Partido Reporma standard bearer @iampinglacson and VP bet @sotto_tito



“Wala. Nagpromise ako.”



When asked to clarify what the “promise” was about Sen. Sotto said: “Secret!” pic.twitter.com/FfRlYTYZw4 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 9, 2022

In a separate interview, Sen. Sotto declined to say what his nephew and godson promised him.

"Secret," the Senate President said, while laughing.

The Mayor's father told reporters that the meeting was a candid discussion and was "nothing political."

"Si Vico anak ko, diba? Tinanong ko lang kung saan maluwag, kung kailan maluwag ang schedule niya," Vic Sotto said.

(Vico is my son, right? I just asked when his schedule is vacant, when he had some free time.)

"Of course, hindi naman sila nagkakaiba ng mga adbokasiya, mga gusto mangyari sa gobyerno, gusto ayusin sa gobyerno," he said.

(Of course, they do not differ when it comes to advocacies, when it comes to what they want to happen to government, how to fix the government.)

"Kuwentuhan lang naman, nothing political. Kayo na ang bahalang mag decipher kung ano," he added.

(It was just a candid discussion, nothing political. It's up to you to decipher what it was.)

Lacson is the first 2022 presidential candidate the 32-year-old mayor personally welcomed and met in his office since the official start of the campaign period last February.

Last week, the Pasig Mayor sent City Administrator Jeronimo Manzanero to welcome presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao in Pasig.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sotto's staff told ABS-CBN News that the mayor was unable to meet Pacquiao as the local chief executive - who boasts of nearly 2 million social media followers - was in a virtual meeting with the city's Council for Culture and the Arts when the boxing champ arrived for a courtesy visit.

Mayor Sotto is the executive vice president of Aksyon Demokratiko, which is fielding Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in May's presidential race.