MANILA - The Ako Ilokano Ako partylist showed off on Tuesday the airplanes and armored cars provided by Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis Chavit Singson to the BBM-Sara UniTeam.

In a Facebook post, Ako Ilocano Partylist said the planes were provided by Platinum Skies Aviation, while the armored cars coated in UniTeam branding were from Baluarte Motor Works.

"Agyamanak (Thank you) Gov Luis Chavit Singson sa pagmamahal sa Uniteam BBM-Sara Bongbong Marcos Mayor Inday Sara," the post said.

The UniTeam tandem of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has used armored cars for transportation during their campaign sorties in different provinces.

Duterte-Carpio has also made use of an armored car during sections of her "Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas" ride.

In a Facebook post last month, Duterte-Carpio thanked Singson for lending her the bulletproof vehicle.

"Maraming salamat sa 'BMW'— Baluarte Motor Works—pinadala nila ang kanilang truck na may butas sa gitna at napakalakas na sound system, napakalaking tulong mapabilis ang kamustahan sa mga kaibigan," Duterte-Carpio said in her post. "Salamat Mayor Chavit Singson, naririnig na ng maayos ang boses at tugtug."

Platinum Skies Aviation is under Singson's LCS Group of Companies. Singson has also promoted Ako Ilocano Ako Partylist at UniTeam sorties he was present in, like the tandem's campaign in Ilocos Sur last month.