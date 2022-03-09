People spend leisure time at the University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City on March 6, 2022, after Metro Manila eased to COVID-19 Alert level 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 580 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second lowest daily tally so far this year, based on the government's tracker.

Of the fresh infections, 137 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases climbed to 3,669,283, of which, 47,471 are active. ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said the number of active infections is the lowest since Jan. 5.

The Department of Health also logged 110 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 57,182.

The DOH this week stopped releasing daily COVID-19 bulletins as it seeks to "change how people perceive and how people look at the situation" two years into the pandemic.

The bulletins are released weekly, and mentions severe and critical cases only, as well as ICU bed utilization and vaccination rates, among others.

Other relevant data, though, will be accessible from the COVID-19 tracker in the DOH website.

The Philippines logged its first COVID-19 case on Jan 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

