House approves on 2nd reading bill seeking to outlaw national landmarks' eyesores

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on second reading House Bill 8829 seeking to protect the country's landmarks from any eyesore.

The plenary approved the measure titled, “An Act Protecting the Physical Integrity of a Cultural Property from Adverse Visual Impact and Penalizing Any Obstruction to its View and Sightline."

It amends Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, and shall be known as the Cultural Property Sightline Act if passed into law.

The proposed legislation prohibits any real estate development that could ruin or obstruct the view, vista, sightline or setting of the country’s national shrines, monuments, landmarks and other cultural properties.

The House is expected to vote on the bill’s final approval in 3 days.

Residential Tower Torre de Manila caused public uproar a few years ago for being an eyesore to the view of the Jose Rizal Monument in Manila’s Rizal Park.

