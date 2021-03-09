COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 600,000 as infections in NCR remain high

San Juan City launches its vaccination program, with medical frontliners from the San Juan Medical Center first getting inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed to 600,428 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases.

During the past few days, the country was logging more than 3,000 daily cases.

Tuesday's tally did not include data from 8 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also announced 7 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,528 fatalities, accounting for 2.09 percent of the cumulative total cases.

There are also 171 new recovered patients or a total of 546,078 recoveries.

Active cases in the country stood at 41,822, or 7 percent of the cumulative total.

Of those currently battling the disease, 91.6% have mild symptoms, 3.9% are asymptomatic, 1.8% are in critical condition, 1.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.8% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 3 cases, all tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 2 cases tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

The increase in cases in the country has been mainly driven by a spike in infections in the National Capital Region and other areas such cities in Cebu.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the surge is not actually considered a second wave since the Philippines never really flattened its cases. The international body called it “another spike in the ongoing wave.”

This month marks one year since Metro Manila and other parts of the country were placed under community quarantine to curb the spread of the disease.

The country is on Week 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, using products from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO