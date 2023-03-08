Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (purple) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (teal), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 671 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants, according to the Department of Health.

Based on the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report, 468 were classified as BA.2.3.20, 149 as XBB, 9 as XBC, 8 as BA.5, 4 as BN.1, and 33 as other omicron sublineages.

The new XBB cases include 3 cases of XBB.1.5 and the BA.5 cases include 6 cases of BQ.1.

Results of the samples, which were processed by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center on February 27, were released Wednesday.

Of the additional BA.2.3.20 cases, 460 were local cases from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 12, CAR, Caraga, and NCR, the DOH said. One case was classified as a returning overseas Filipino while the case type of the remaining 7 are currently being verified, it added.

Among the 149 recently reported XBB cases, 146 were local cases from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, CAR, Caraga, and NCR, which included 3 XBB.1.5 cases, the report showed. The remaining 3 XBB cases are currently being verified.

The health agency said all additional XBC cases were local cases from Regions 7, 9, 12, and Caraga.

Meanwhile, of the additional BA.5 cases, 7 were local cases from Regions 7, 9, 12, and NCR, while the case type of the remaining case is currently being verified.

Lastly, 3 of the recently reported BA.2.75 cases were ROFs while the remaining case was a local case from NCR, the DOH said.

As of March 7, the Philippines has 8,901 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,077,183 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,167 resulted in deaths.

To date, almost 73.9 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, more than 21.5 million people have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

