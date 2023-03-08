Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — About 208 cadets will graduate from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) this Friday, its spokesperson said.

In a public briefing on Wednesday, PNPA public information officer P/Lt. Col. Louie Gonzaga said preparations were underway for the commencement exercises of the academy's Masidtalak Class of 2023.

Of the 208 graduating cadets, 186 will join the Philippine National Police (PNP), 11 are joining the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and another 11 will sign up for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Gonzaga said.

On the third day of their graduation week on Wednesday, Gonzaga said the cadets attended baccalaureate services, and were doing rehearsals in preparation for their commencement exercises on March 10.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the event, where he will also be joined by the chiefs of the PNP, BFP, and BJMP, and some Cabinet members, and local government officials, Gonzaga added.

Asked for a message for the PNPA Class of 2023, Gonzaga urged them to stick to the academy's core values of justice, integrity, and service.

"Let us keep up with the standard of discipline, excellence, and honor, and lagi nating i-prioritize iyong ating susumpaang tungkulin na paglingkuran ang ating mga mamamayan, and in keeping our communities safe and conducive for living," he said.

(Let us always prioritize our sworn duty to serve the public.)

Meanwhile, Gonzaga also said that the PNPA is still accepting applications for those interested to join the academy's Class of 2027.

An online application system, which was set up last January, would be open to submissions until July 30, with the PNPA Cadet Admission Test scheduled in August, pending the approval of PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.