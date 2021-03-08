PH logs more than 3,000 add’l cases for 4th straight day; total nears 598,000

San Juan City launches its vaccination program, with medical frontliners from the San Juan Medical Center getting inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported on Monday 3,356 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 597,763 as vaccinations continue for the second week.

This is the 4th straight day that the country logged more than 3,000 newly confirmed cases. It is also the 2nd highest in a single day this year.

Monday’s tally did not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The Department of Health also announced 5 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,521 fatalities, accounting for 2.09 percent of the cumulative total cases.

There are also 61 new recovered patients or a total of 545,912 recoveries.

Active cases in the country stood at 39,330 or 6.6 percent of the cumulative total.

Of those currently battling the disease, 91.2% have mild symptoms, 4% are asymptomatic, 2% are in critical condition, 2% have severe symptoms, and 0.83% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 5 cases, 2 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

The Philippines, which started last week its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in some parts of the National Capital Region and Region 7.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday acknowledged the increase in cases and emphasized that while the new and more transmissible variants might be a factor, the main cause is the non-compliance of people with health protocols such as the wearing of face masks.

The Philippines currently has over a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, but the DOH said it is still not enough for the country's health workers, who are first in the vaccination priority list.

The country is expected to receive more vaccines in the coming weeks.

