Medical students' face-to-face internship rotation suspended in Metro Manila

FILE. People wait near the entrance of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on October 23, 2020. Hospital officials announced that the hospital will stop accepting new patients indefinitely to give way to disinfection activities following reports of frontline workers testing positive for COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Association of Philippine Medical Colleges on Monday suspended the face-to-face internship rotation of medical students in Metro Manila due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

In an advisory, APMC President Manuel Dayrit said the suspension would remain until further notice. Learnings may proceed virtually.

In hospitals outside the capital region, respective directors may decide on the suspension of face-to-face rotatation guided by announcements or information from government, the former health secretary said.

"Everyone is reminded to observe the Universal Pandemic Precaution on the wearing of face mask and shield, physical distancing, frequent handwashing, (and) keeping a well ventilated and routinely disinfected workplace," he said.

“We also advise all eligible persons to have their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as [possible] as an added protection."

Dayrit added that deans may decide on the suspension of face-to-face rotation of clinical clerkship if there are no directives from the Commission on Higher Education.

The Philippines last week began its immunization drive against COVID-19 following the arrival of vaccines from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac and global alliance COVAX Facility.

Hospitalization due to COVID-19 is rising in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and Central Visayas but the regions' healthcare capacity is still under "moderate risk" level, treatment czar Leopoldo Vega said.

The rise in cases might be due to the country's economy reopening, the public becoming "relaxed" in observing health protocols, and the entry of new coronavirus variants, Vega said.

The OCTA Research Group said the surge might be due to the spread of new COVID-19 variants and warned that Metro Manila could reach 3,000 new cases per day by the end of the month.