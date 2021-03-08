Duterte says Robredo 'creating uncertainty' on Sinovac vaccine

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out against Vice President Leni Robredo anew, this time saying she was "creating uncertainty and doubt" in the minds of the people about China's Sinovac-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Duterte was reacting to Robredo's comment that he is "pikon" or short-tempered, which in turn was in response to his statement that she should "bring a basket" and shop for vaccines.

According to Duterte, he got angry because Robredo "muddled up everything" about Sinovac's vaccine.

"Ma'am, hindi ako mapikon kasi hindi ko sarili ito. Ang akin, medyo galit ako for coming with a half truth, na basahin mo, kalahati lang, 'yung recommendatory power lang. Hindi na kinuha dahil hindi na nga kailangan kasi donated 'yun eh. At saka binigyan ng authority ng FDA," he said.

(Ma'am, I did not get short-tempered because this is not about me. I got slightly angry because you came up with a half truth, you only read half of it. They did not get a recommendation because it was just donated. And it was given (emergency use) authority by the FDA.)

"Imbes na makatulong si Vice President, she muddled up everything, thereby I said creating uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the people," Duterte added.

(instead of helping, the Vice President muddled up everything, thereby as I said, creating uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the people.)

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Duterte's outburst was prompted by Robredo's support for the call of healthcare workers for a review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC).

Roque said the HTAC is only "recommendatory".

Duterte said Robredo should just help the government in convincing the people that vaccines are safe, instead of questioning their safety.

"Imbes na magtulong tuloy (Instead of helping) to convince the people, here she comes and making it appear that government has failed in its mandate of securing (a recommendation)," he said.

The Philippines last week launched its inoculation drive, with the help of 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, which China donated.

Among the hardest-hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines is set to get later Thursday 487,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, courtesy of the COVAX Facility, that seeks to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots.

