Lawmakers deliberate during the 18th Congress at the House of Representatives in Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on Aug. 28, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Amending the 1987 Constitution through a constitutional convention will only cost the government less than P10 billion, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

According to Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, if the con-con will be held simultaneously with the barangay elections, the cost will be P1.5 billion.

An additional P8 billion will be needed for the operations of the con-con and the plebiscite's ratification of the new charter, he added.

"My goodness saying that this is expensive, no," Rodriguez told ANC's "Headstart".

"As stated by [former Supreme Court] Chief Justice Renato Puno, this expense for a constitutional convention to uplift, to improve our country is not an expense, it is an investment for our future," he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority previously pegged the cost at P28 billion if the election of con-con delegates will be held separately from the national poll.

A House super majority on Monday voted in favor of a resolution proposing economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Under Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, the con-con will be a hybrid assembly with elected and appointed members, with the election and appointment of delegates to be held simultaneously with the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

The hybrid con-con will comprise of 251 elected delegates and 63 appointed delegates or a total of 316 members.

Rodriguez, chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, said the resolution was clear on only amending the economic provisions of the charter.

He doesn't believe political amendments would be discussed by con-con delegates.

"We hope that those elected and appointed will just really concentrate on making our country open to foreign investments," he added.

Rodriguez also urged the Senate, wherein most senators were lukewarm to the proposal, to have an open mind on revising the charter.

"We request our counterparts in the Senate to take a second look and look at the possibility of having a con-con," he said.