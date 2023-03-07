Marcos: There's still need to improve defense capability

RTVM screencap



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday admitted that the country's defense capability still needs improvement, but vowed that his administration is committed to modernizing it.

During the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the newest C-295 Medium Lift Aircraft of the Philippine Air Force, Marcos said this "attests to the progress of our nation in upgrading our defense capabilities."

“While these equipment will boost the readiness of our Air Force to respond to any contingency, there is still a need to further improve our capabilities to effectively cover our territory," Marcos said in his speech.

"Equally important is to ensure the airworthiness of Air Force assets and the corresponding training of crew and personnel to guarantee the safety of all,” he added.

The Philippine Air Force said the aircraft is one of three brand new C-295 Medium Lift Aircrafts acquired from Spain for P5.2 billion, with the first two units delivered last March 28 and November 1, 2022.

The new twin-turboprop transport aircrafts, which belong to the” newest generation of tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment,” bring to a total of seven the PAF’s current inventory of C-295 units, the airforce said.

These aircrafts are also “combat-proven with high versatility,” operating “under all weather conditions in all types of environments,” and will be utilized in “tactical airlift, medical evacuation, paradrop/airdrop, VIP transport, as well as civic and humanitarian airlift missions," it added.

Marcos said its features will help the country constantly hit by climate-related hazards that can "potentially paralyze government and business operations."

The additional C-295 aircraft will also allow military and air troops to respond to humanitarian and emergency situations, he said.

In the same program, the President also acknowledged the capability of the PAF’s FA-50PH fighter jets.

He noted that the country’s archipelagic nature and geostrategic location require the Philippine military “to constantly adapt to become more mobile and agile.”

“Our FA50 fighter jets shall improve our maritime patrol capability, aid our air force in monitoring the development within the PH’s exclusive economic zone, and provide close air support to our combat troops,” Marcos said.

Former Defense Secretary Jose Faustino Jr. last year described the country's military capability as among the weakest in the region.

Marcos earlier said the country was "not in an economic situation" to bolster its defense unlike big economies like the United States and China.

— Pia Gutierrez and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News