Pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng constitutionalist na si Fr. Joaquin Bernas, bumuhos

MAYNILA - Pumanaw na nitong umaga ng Sabado ang Jesuit Priest at constitutionalist na si Fr. Joaquin Bernas.

Kinumpirma ito ng Ateneo Law school, pero hindi na nagbigay ng detalye sa sanhi ng pagkamatay ni Bernas.

Isa si Bernas sa mga bumalangkas sa 1987 Constitution.

Naging presidente rin siya ng Ateneo De Manila University, at dalawang beses naging dean ng Ateneo Law School.

Bumuhos din ang pakikiramay ng ilang grupo at opisyal ng gobyerno sa pagkamatay ng pari.

Binigyang-pugay ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang mga naiambag sa constitutional law ng pari.

"Father Bernas was the epitome of the classic Jesuit scholastic. His masterful work on constitutional law is a must-read for all Ateneo law students," ani Guevarra.

Nakiramay din ang Malacañang at sinabing nag-iwan si Bernas ng malaking ambag sa larangan ng abogasya, partikular sa legal excellence, malasakit sa kapwa at pamamayani ng batas.

"Father Bernas was the Dean Emeritus of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law who left a legacy of legal excellence and passion for humanity and the rule of law to the nation,” ani Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Nakiisa rin sa pagluluksa ng Jesuit community ang Federation of Free Workers.

Kinilala ng grupo ang naitulong ni Bernas sa akademya at pagkakapantay-pantay sa lipunan.

“FFW is grateful for his contributions to academic excellence and social justice,” anila sa pahayag.

— May mga ulat ni Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News