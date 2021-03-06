Constitutionalist Fr. Joaquin Bernas dies

MANILA (UPDATE)— Jesuit priest and noted constitutionalist Fr. Joaquin Bernas has died, according to a tweet by one of his mentees Dean Mel Sta. Maria of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law.

Sta. Maria said Bernas died on March 6 at the age of 88. He was born on July 8, 1932.

No further details were disclosed about the cause of his death.

Ateneo Law School Dean Joey Hofileña, in a message to the Ateneo Law School community Saturday, confirmed Bernas' passing, paying tribute to his achievements.

"An earthly life dedicated to service, to standards of excellence, to the greater glory of God,” he said.

“Indeed, a man, an excellent man, for others,” he added, crediting Bernas for “keeping the Ateneo Law School true to its identity and calling.”

A member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission which drafted the 1987 Philippine Constitution, Bernas is well-respected in legal circles. His commentary on the Constitution is a staple in constitutional law classes in various law schools.

He graduated valedictorian from the Ateneo Law School in 1962 and placed 9th in the Bar examinations.

He taught and was named dean twice at the same law school, eventually given the title Dean Emeritus upon his retirement in 2004. Ateneo Law School named an institute for continuing legal education after him.

He also became president of the Ateneo de Manila University and was an opinion columnist for a major national daily.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in English, Latin and Greek classics and a master’s degree in Philosophy from Berchmans College, degrees in Licentiate of Sacred Theology from Woodstock College, and Master of Laws and Doctor of Juridicial Science from New York University.

In October 2019, Bernas was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during breakfast.

He was again rushed to the hospital in November 2020.