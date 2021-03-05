Negative COVID-19 test results still required for Boracay tourists

A resident wearing a face mask walk along a beach in Borocay, Oct. 2, 2020, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP/File

MANILA - The local government of Malay will still require negative COVID-19 test results for those traveling to Boracay Island as precautionary measure against the coronavirus, its mayor said Friday.

All arriving travelers to the world-renowned island will still have to present a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours, Mayor Frolibar Bautista told Teleradyo.

Tourists must also have confirmed bookings with hotels accredited by the Department of Tourism.

"There will be no changes on the requirements for incoming tourists to Boracay," Bautista said in Filipino.

The government’s task force against the pandemic has approved unified travel protocols for all local government units to ease cross-border trips.

Under the new protocols, COVID-19 testing is no longer mandatory for travelers unless the local government unit asks for it.

Travelers are also no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms upon arrival at their LGU of destination.

Streamlined protocols, the DOT had said, would boost domestic tourism especially for the incoming summer season despite the pandemic.

Various LGUs have been enforcing their own entry guidelines.

As of Wednesday, Aklan province has logged 932 coronavirus infections, of which 721 recovered while 28 died from the disease. It has 183 active cases or patients deemed infectious.

