Philippines to get 487,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Thursday

A test tube labelled "vaccine" in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, Sept. 9, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA— The Philippines this week will get its second delivery of COVID-19 shots through the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, officials said on Wednesday.

The COVAX Facility will deliver some 487,000 vaccine doses from Britain's AstraZeneca to the Villamor Air Base in Pasay around 7 p.m. Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte's former longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go said in a text message.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque then confirmed that the initial AstraZeneca delivery "is set to arrive tomorrow."

"Details to follow," he said in a statement.

The President will welcome the arrival of the vaccines in person, Roque earlier said.

The Philippines on Sunday received its first vaccine supply, courtesy of China's donation of 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based drug maker Sinovac Biotech.

Government's earlier announcement of the supposed arrival of AstraZeneca shots on Monday did not push through.

The World Health Organization's Representative in the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, had confirmed that around 5.5 million to 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which the Philippine drug regulator already approved for emergency use, have been earmarked for the country under the COVAX Facility.

Some 17 million doses of the product, which the WHO had also listed for emergency use, have also been procured as well by the private sector and local governments, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

AstraZeneca said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralizing antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection against severe disease.

It noted though early last month that based on early data from a trial, its product appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19.

The Philippines, which has recorded over 580,000 coronavirus infections, aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year.

With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News