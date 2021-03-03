DepEd drops plan to shorten vacation to 2 weeks

MANILA — A Department of Education official said Wednesday he is withdrawing a proposal to shorten the summer break to 2 weeks after drawing fierce criticism online.

“It was among the many options we were considering but noting the objections from our stakeholders, we will no longer propose a two-week break,” Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio told reporters in a Viber message.

Last month, San Antonio, in a TV news report, said the department was considering extending the school year and shortening the 2-month summer break into 2 weeks.

The statement outraged social media users, and was met with criticism by teachers and youth groups.

On Tuesday, the DepEd adjusted the current school calendar to address learning gaps among students, moving the last day of classes to July 10 from June 11.

But officials could not say if changes in the school calendar would shorten the summer break.

“The opening of classes in the next school year is still under deliberation,” said Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, asked whether School Year 2021 to 2022 would start in September.

The DepEd moved the start of School Year 2020 to 2021 from June to October so schools could prepare for distance learning, which was implemented after in-person classes were banned due to COVID-19.

