Court of Appeals junks revived rebellion case vs Trillanes

Then senator Antonio Trillanes IV talks to the media during a “Kapihan” session at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on June 06, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

CA rules revocation of conditional amnesty should go through proper judicial inquiry

MANILA — The Court of Appeals has junked the rebellion case against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, which a Makati court revived following President Rodrigo Duterte’s revocation of his amnesty in 2018.

In a decision dated March 1, 2021, the CA Sixth Division overturned orders of Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda, who reinstated the rebellion case, because they were issued with “grave abuse of discretion.”

“The respondent court committed grave abuse of discretion when, without taking ample time to pause and ponder, whether or not it retained jurisdiction, summarily and cursorily considered the Omnibus Motion upon a matter involving a criminal action that it has long-ago dismissed. It acted with grave abuse of discretion that amounted to excess of jurisdiction, thus ousting it of jurisdiction, when it shunned testimonial evidence,” said the appellate court, through Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr., in a 59-page decision.

It was the Department of Justice that filed an omnibus motion to revive both the rebellion case against Trillanes at the Makati RTC Branch 150 and the coup d’etat case at the Makati RTC Branch 148.

Makati RTC 148 Judge Andres Soriano earlier denied the DOJ’s bid to revive the coup d’etat case against Trillanes.

Meanwhile, Alameda was the same judge who dismissed the rebellion case in 2011 after Trillanes submitted a certificate of amnesty which then President Benigno Aquino III granted.

Trillanes, a former Navy officer, and his Magdalo band of soldiers and junior officers occupied the Oakwood Hotel in Makati City in 2003 and the Manila Peninsula Hotel in 2007 to protest alleged corruption under then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

He was detained for 7 years before he was granted amnesty in 2011 by then President Benigno Aquino III.

