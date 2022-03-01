Pacquiao on Russia's Ukraine invasion: War is not the answer

Six days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao expressed support for the position of the United Nations General Assembly to isolate Russia.

He, however, stressed the need to resolve the problem peacefully.

"Hindi solusyon ang giyera. In any war, both sides ang talo. Maraming buhay lang ang mawawala at marami ding ari-arian ang masusura habang lalo pang lakaganap ang paghihirap sa buong mundo dahil sa epekto ng digmaan at pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin na magreresulta sa mahabang giyera," he said in a press briefing in San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan.

The People's Champ held a motorcade in several barangays in Muzon, Tungkong Mangga, Malaria and other districts in the city with thousands of supporters cheering him, some riding in motorcycles and others in private vehicles.

Pacquiao said it would be best for the Philippine government to act as peacemaker rather than support either of the conflicting sides.

"Unang-una, as an international figure sa buong mundo, ang message ko lang sa Ukraine at Russia ay hindi digmaan ang solusyon sa problema nila. Dapat, kung anuman ang hidwaan nila o hindi pagkakaunawaan ay resolbahin nila sa mapayapang paraan at pag-usapan nilang mabuti," Pacquiao said.

"Konsiderahin nila nag maraming buhay na masasawi, ang pagkasira ng pareho nilang bansa. Lahat magbubuwis ng buhay kaya nga last option ang war o patayan. Sa bagay na ito ay mas maganda na peacemaker tayo."