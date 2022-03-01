Baguio court suspends Comelec's controversial campaigning rules

An estimated 40,000 Ilonggos showed up to express their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Iloilo Sports Complex on February 25, 2022. VP Leni Media Bureau, handout/file

MANILA — A Regional Trial Court in Baguio City has ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to stop for 72 hours the implementation of its resolution requiring candidates and their supporters to secure a permit from the poll body for face-to-face campaign activities.

In a petition filed Monday, supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo urged the court to nullify Comelec Resolution No. 10732, which sets the rules on physical campaigning amid the pandemic.

On the same day, Baguio RTC executive judge Ligaya Itliong-Rivera issued a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Comelec resolution.

Kay Liggayu, a lawyer for the petitioners, told ABS-CBN News that the TRO can be "the basis for protection of all volunteers supporting any and all candidates all over the country."

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez earlier said the poll body has yet to receive a copy of the court order.

Some election lawyers had already raised concerns over the resolution, with one saying it is "potentially unconstitutional."

