Duterte approves dismissal of ex-PH envoy to Brazil caught maltreating aide

Photo from Philippine Embassy in Brazil website

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the dismissal of former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from service, months after she was caught maltreating her Filipino domestic helper inside her residence in the Latin American country.

Duterte said in a public briefing Monday that aside from the dismissal, Mauro will lose benefits and privileges that current and former envoys enjoy.

“I signed the document affirming the decision which metes out the penalty of dismissal from the service, with the accessory penalties of cancellation of the eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification of holding public office and bar from taking civil service examination. Iyan ho ang parusa niya (That's her punishment),” he said.

Mauro made headlines last November after Brazil's Globo News exposed the ambassador's repeated assault of her 51-year old Filipina helper inside the diplomatic residence.

The incidents were captured by a security camera and documented by employees who declined to be identified. The report said the victim “was physically assaulted many times, many days.”

In one of the videos, Mauro was seen slapping the victim, but stopped when another employee entered the house. The ambassador was also seen pulling the helper’s ear in another video, and hitting the helper with an umbrella in a separate incident. - with a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO