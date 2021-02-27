More ABS-CBN News programs to be live streamed worldwide on YouTube

ABS-CBN News continues to strengthen its global presence.

Filipinos abroad can now access more news from the Philippines with additional ABS-CBN News programs up for live streaming worldwide on YouTube beginning Monday, March 1, 2021.

The lineup of programs that may be viewed on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel includes TeleRadyo's Sakto, TeleRadyo Balita, On the Spot and SRO. Also to be live streamed are ABS-CBN News Channel's Matters of Fact and Headstart.

ANC's Top Story may also be viewed on-demand beginning Monday.

In November last year, TV Patrol became the first news program of the Kapamilya company to be made available to Filipinos outside the globe on the popular streaming site.

ABS-CBN News continues to be one of the most followed news channels on YouTube with 11.7 million subscribers.

Aside from YouTube, Kapamilya news programs can also be seen on the ABS-CBN News website (news.abs-cbn.com), ABS-CBN News Facebook page (facebook.com/abscbnNEWS), ABS-CBN News app and iWantTFC.

Subscribe now to the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel for the latest news from the Philippines.