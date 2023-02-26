President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with Senator Bong Go during the meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Sept. 2, 2021. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go this week said he supported the Philippine government's position opposing the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the Duterte administration's bloody drug war.

Go, who had served as former President Rodrigo Duterte's special assistant, said judgment on the legacy of the previous administration's anti-drug campaign should be left to the Filipino people and not to foreign investigators.

“Kayo ang humusga, ang Pilipino ang dapat humusga, kung nakakalakad ba tayo ngayon sa gabi na hindi nasasaktan at hindi nababastos, ang ating mga anak na hindi sinasaktan ng mga drug addict. Pilipino ang dapat humusga, hindi mga banyaga," he said in a statement Sunday.

Go also thanked his fellow senators Robinhood Padilla, Jinggoy Estrada, Francis Tolentino, and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa for defending the government's position when they met with representatives of the European Parliament (EP) last week.

Dela Rosa had described the European Union (EU) parliamentarians as acting like the "world police" during their meeting and criticized their alleged interference with Philippine sovereignty when they expressed support for the ICC.

Go said he shared Dela Rosa's sentiments, noting that he was a co-author of a Senate resolution defending Duterte from the ICC.

"Alam n’yo, dapat Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa Pilipino. May judicial system naman po tayo na nirerespeto natin at pinagkakatiwalaan,” he said.

A similar resolution was also filed in the House of Representatives, authored by former President and current Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and 18 other lawmakers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had also said that the Philippine government would refuse to cooperate in the ICC's probe on the drug war, saying it was a "threat to our sovereignty."

"I do not see what their jurisdiction is. I feel that we have in our police, in our judiciary, a good system. We do not need assistance from any outside entity, the Philippines is a sovereign nation and we are not colonies anymore of this former imperialist," Marcos earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: