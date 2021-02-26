MayPasok: Duterte makes Nov. 2, Dec. 24 and 31 'Special Working Days'

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the IATF at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 24, 2021. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo



MANILA — The country will see fewer non-working days this year as three dates that have long been traditional holidays are now "special working days" on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to help the economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Proclamation 1107, the President made the following days "special working days."

Nov. 2, 2021 - All Souls' Day

Dec. 24, 2021 - Christmas Eve

Dec. 31 - New Year's Eve

These dates were previously classified as special non-working days.

"For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead," said Duterte.

The Philippine economy suffered a record 9.5 percent slump last year due to a lockdown that left businesses struggling and millions out of work. The quarantine will mark its first year in March.

