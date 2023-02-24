MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Friday said there may be another round of cash assistance for poor Filipinos.

This, as inflation remains high, particularly the rising food prices.

Diokno told reporters the Department of Finance (DOF) is planning to extend by 2 months the Targeted Cash Transfer (TCT) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"This is for the poorest of the poor, not necessarily the 4Ps. Iba pa yung 4Ps. Sometimes if nasa 4Ps ka, kasama ka na rin dito," said Diokno, referring to the conditional cash transfer program of the government.

Instead of P500, beneficiaries will get P1,000 in the proposal. Diokno said there will be 9.3 million beneficiaries with the program costing P9.3 billion.

No other details were mentioned, but Diokno said the DOF will announce soon.

"We have already identified the funding source. We are just waiting for the announcement from the Palace," he said.