MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called on Filipinos to honor those who kept alive the legacy of the EDSA People Power Revolution on its its 36th anniversary.

The 1986 movement that overthrew the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos "serves as a strong reminder that with unity, cooperation, and faith, there is nothing that we cannot collectively achieve for the greater good of the country," Duterte said in a message.

"As we honor the courage and solidarity of those who have come before us and fought to uphold our democracy, let us also honor and thank those who continue to keep alive the legacy of this largely peaceful and non-violent revolution."

The President added that public servants, community volunteers, and medical and essential frontliners in the COVID-19 pandemic "are among those who embody the true essence of People Power in our daily lives."

"Let us emulate their heroism, selflessness and compassion as we strive to recover from our present challenges and march forward to a better Philippines for all," said Duterte.

Millions of Filipinos went to EDSA during the 4-day uprising from February 22 to 25, 1986 that forced the Marcos family into exile and installed the late former President Corazon Aquino to the presidency.

The current administration has often lambasted the "dilawans" or "yellows", a color associated with the EDSA Revolution.

Duterte has also expressed admiration on several occasions for Marcos, whose burial at the Heroes' Cemetery he ordered.

Duterte has skipped the official commemorative ceremony of the EDSA Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City since he assumed the presidency.



The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in the May elections in tandem with Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Duterte in November called the younger Marcos a "weak leader."