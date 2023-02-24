Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday made a surprise visit at an eatery in Laoag City where he ate lunch with his son Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos and other government officials.

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco was seen joining the President, who was served Ilocano dishes at Dawang’s Eatery.

Prior to his meal, the Chief Executive briefly interacted with locals who gathered outside the eatery to see him.

Marcos was in his home province Ilocos Norte to attend the Tan-ok ni Ilocano: Festival of Festivals in Laoag City on Friday.

According to the Philippine Information Agency, the event is the highlight of the 205th founding anniversary of Ilocos Norte.

During the program, representative groups from the 21 towns and 2 cities of the province are expected to showcase their respective culture and heritage through dance.