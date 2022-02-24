BBM-Sara UniTeam postpones Iloilo rally

MANILA - The UniTeam tandem oF presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio postponed a planned rally in Guimbal, Iloilo on Thursday, following what it called "distasteful" social media posts.

"The proclamation rally of the BBM-Sara UniTeam which was scheduled at 2:30 p.m. today at the Guimbal Stadium in Iloilo was not cancelled. It was reset to a later date," said Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

"The UniTeam organizers, composed of local members of Lakas-CMD, deemed it proper to postpone their event following the distasteful social media posts by zealous supporters of the rival group against the innocent teachers who provided the venue for the UniTeam event."

Rodriguez added the UniTeam agreed to postpone the event to avert what he called discord between "fervent local partisans" and the teachers.

ABS-CBN Halalan Partner The Daily Guardian earlier reported that the event was postponed following criticism on social media that it was supposedly going to take place at a public school.

A November 2018 order from the Department of Education prohibits, among others, the use of government properties has for political activities.

The DepEd Region VI has asked the Iloilo Schools Division for an explanation about the planned rally. The sign of the Guimbal National High School was allegedly changed to "Guimbal Stadium."

But Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin said the "Guimbal Stadium" was a private location.

“Guimbal Stadium is actually a private property donated to the PTA which until today hasn’t been processed for donation to the DepEd," she said.

The postponement comes after the UniTeam rescheduled another rally in Antique Province. The event was supposed to be held in the town of San Jose de Buenavista, where the late Antique governor Evelio B. Javier was killed by men allegedly under orders from a local Marcos ally in 1986.

- reports from Joyce Balancio and Mico Abarro, ABS-CBN News