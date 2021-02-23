Missing DSWD staff found dead in Bulacan: Arms and feet tied, head wrapped in packaging tape

MANILA - An employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was found dead in San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Justine Charles Accad, 30 years old and a resident of Barangay Malanday in Marikina City.

Accad was reported missing on February 19, and was found dead 2 days later, with his arms and feet tied and his head wrapped in packaging tape.

Police said the victim was last seen near Marikina Friday morning and in Caloocan City by Friday afternoon.

The DSWD expressed its condolences to the family of Accad, who is an employee of the DSWD - Field Office National Capital Region.

In a statement, DSWD said it will extend assistance to the family of Accad, and will assist the transportation of his mother from Zamboanga City to Manila.

"To date, the FO is processing the burial and financial assistance for the family as well as transportation assistance for Justine’s mother who will be travelling from Zamboanga City to Manila," DSWD said.

The DSWD also said it is currently coordinating with authorities on the investigation of the case.

"The DSWD recognizes the efforts of field workers to deliver the necessary assistance to program beneficiaries despite the many threats to their health and safety, thus, the Department vows to institute better mechanisms to ensure their protection and to prevent the repeat of similar incidents," it said.

